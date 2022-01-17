5 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,299,000

Magnificently appointed 1.5 story newly renovated executive home nestled on nearly an acre lot with a massive circle drive w/ oversized 4 car side entry garage. Soaring 2 story entry foyer & great room. Dramatic crystal chandeliers & gleaming hardwood floor throughout. 9' ceilings on 1st & 2nd floor. 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, over 5,500 square feet of living space! Located on prestigious Ballas Road. This stately home has had no expense spared. A kitchen that any chef would be jealous of and includes luxurious professional appliances. Main floor owner's suite features plentiful windows and doors overlooking the landscaped backyard. The ensuite bathroom features a stunning walk-in shower & jet tub! Upstairs you'll find 3 additional bedrooms, each 1 w/ its OWN private bathroom & walk in closet. New roof. Central vac. On the lower level prepare to me wowed: A theater room, rec room, custom built in bar & additional 1 & 1/2 bathroom. A stunning backyard oasis complete with an inground pool!