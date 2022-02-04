Remarkable opportunity to live in the heart of Town & Country on one of the best lots in Arlington Oaks. This 1 owner home has been thoughtfully updated with the expansion of the 1st floor master suite which includes a spacious bedroom with fireplace, his/her baths, organized walk-in closet with laundry hookup and adjoins a private study with bay window and built in custom bookshelves. A 2nd stairwell was added as well to access LL under the addition. The kitchen has white cabinets and hard surface counters, center island with cooktop, desk area and breakfast room that walks out pool/patio. Large FR with bay window and built in bookcases flank the fireplace. Wood floors throughout 1st fl. 4 BR upstairs share 2 fully remodeled baths, 1 with steam shower 1 with claw foot tub. Finished WO LL has 2 fireplaces, 2 FR, wet bar, 2 hobby/craft rooms, exercise room with sauna, 1 F/1 H bath. Screened in porch. Fenced in-ground pool & separate hot tub, grilling center & large yard. 3 zoned HVAC.
5 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,745,000
