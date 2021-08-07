Beautiful new construction home in the heart of Town and Country. Home is under construction. Built in the Miceli tradition,Pure Luxury! 1.5-story residence, 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home, 10' foundation pour, 10' ceilings 1st floor, 9' ceilings 2nd floor, 4948 sf., walk-out lower level. Custom kitchen cabinetry, GE Monogram appliances, butler pantry, walk-in pantry, hearth room, office, 25'x16' deck off kitchen/breakfast room. Main floor laundry/mud room with access to 4-car garage. Main floor master suite, 12' high beamed ceiling, his/her vanities, spacious his/her walk-in closets. Additional main floor bedroom suite for guests or in-laws w/private full bath and walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring. Generous secondary bedrooms, all with private full baths. Additional 2nd floor laundry. Open floor plan with loads of natural light. Huge loft area on 2nd floor. Lower level can be finished to suit your individual needs. Fully sodded lawn, in-ground sprinkler system. Welcome home to Lochenheath!
5 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,875,000
