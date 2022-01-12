 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,895,000

New construction in the heart of T&C, built in the Miceli Tradition, PURE LUXURY. 1.5 story, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, 10’ ceilings 1st floor, 9’ ceilings 2nd floor, 4948 sf, partial walk-out. Custom kitchen cabinetry, 12’ high great room ceiling with beams, stainless steel appliances, butler pantry, walk-in pantry, separate dining rm, hearth room, office, main floor laundry with access to 3-car garage. Main floor master suite,12’ high trey ceiling with beams in MBR his/her vanities, spacious walk-in closets. Additional main floor guest bedrrom with full bath. Three generous 2nd floor secondary bedrooms, all with private full baths. Open floor plan with loads of natural light. Optional finished lower level and pool. Welcome home to Greystone Manor!

