5 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $2,000,000

Welcome to this impeccably built smart home with fabulous living space on all three levels. This 5 bedroom, 5 full bath, two half bath home features hardwood floors throughout many of the living spaces including the walk-out lower level which features heated hardwood floors. The kitchen is a cook and entertainer's dream with a suite of Jenn-Air appliances and Wolf 4 burner gas cooktop. The main floor primary suite is grand in scale and walks out to the back patio. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large hallway closet that has been plumbed for a stackable washer/dryer. The walk-out lower level is a world of its own with a full custom kitchen that rivals any main floor kitchen, a full bath with steam shower, an exercise room, media room with 3 TV's, a see-through stone fireplace & plenty of storage. The property sits on 1 acre with room for a pool & has a whole home generator plus 4 car garage & extensive landscaping This home has storage and organization galore.