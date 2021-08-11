5 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $2,150,000

Magnificent. Modern Luxury on a very private cul-de-sac of 3 homes in Town and Country. 5 bedrooms, 9 baths, and over 9,500 square feet of refined living area. Hallmarks are an open concept with abundant glass and skylights. A main level primary suite walks out to a deck overlooking the pool, and enjoys an expansive bath with vaulted ceiling, jet tub, oversized shower and dual walk in organized closets. A two-story great room captures outstanding views. The chef's kitchen with island employs high end appliances, granite counters, and opens to hearth and breakfast rooms. A two story water feature is a main focal point, with a 2nd stairwell servicing all levels wrapped around a pillar of cascading water. 2nd level has 4 bedrooms all en-suite. Above grade walk-out lower level features media and game rooms, additional sleeping area, and home office, as well as 2 full baths, one with steam shower. 1.27 acre lot. Steps away from popular Longview Farm Park and Masonridge Elementary school.