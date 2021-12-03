5 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $670,000

Amazing 4BR (plus one in basement), 4.5 bath 2 story in desirable Mason Valley. Newly Updated gourmet kitchen with upscale appliances, butler pantry, granite countertops, open floor plan and wood floors throughout the first floor. Home features huge first floor laundry/mud room, finished lower level with bedroom and full bath, partially fenced yard backing to trees. Side entry garage and spacious room sizes. Tons of entertaining space on first floor. Upstairs has a second Primary Suite and the third bedroom has a Jack and Jill bath connecting to the hallway so it makes hosting very comfortable. The fourth works well with a double bed or a home office. Located conveniently near shopping, schools and major highways. This home is a Must See! Tucked in at the back of the neighborhood and the street dead ends so there's no thru traffic. Mason Ridge Elementary!