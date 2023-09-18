Meticulously maintained 5-bed, 3-bath on a half-acre lot, nestled against woods. The main level offers luxurious primary suite -new LVP flooring, a generous 6’x10’ walk-in closet with upgraded organization, and an updated full bath. Enjoy gatherings in the LR/dining/kitchen featuring porcelain tile flooring! Upstairs, four bedrooms and another updated full bath offer ample space. The finished walk-out basement presents a laundry room with built-in storage, bath, family room, and a 1-car garage with shelving. The expansive backyard features a charming stone fire pit. Updates abound, from kitchen countertops to a new 32’x12’ deck, perfect for entertaining. No HOA restrictions and lower taxes outside city limits make it ideal for campers, boats, and trailers. With an asphalt driveway- six parking spaces! Avg utilities of $50/mo for water, $275/mo for electricity (Southwestern Electric), and $50/mo for gas (Ameren). Contact your realtor for the full update list and a showing today!