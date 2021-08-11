5 Bedroom Home in Unincorporated - $399,900

Wow! The builder Model Home w/the largest floor plan is now available! This amazing 2-story is packed with features buyers will love! The eat-in kitchen boasts granite counters, a wet bar, office nook, center island, glass backsplash and hardwood floors! Enjoy access to the deck via upgraded French doors. The main floor also includes a living room, light-filled great room with gas fireplace and formal dining room- did you see the wainscoting and crown molding? Check out the cool staircase! Upstairs is a large bonus space, 2 bedrooms that share a Jack-N-Jill bathroom, and another bedroom with full bathroom! The master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and an en-suite bathroom with skylights! The walk-out LL is where its at. Imagine entertaining in the fun bar area with a rustic/industrial design twist, plus a workout rm, full bath and storage area. Updates include laminate flooring, newer HVAC, and fascia/soffits. A fenced yard and 2-car garage round out the package!