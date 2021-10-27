Bring the sellers a firm offer!!!!! Outstanding huge family home located across from Grant's Farm, Cul de sac, One of the largest floor plans in Grant's View Two. 1st floor Master Suite. All the bedrooms are very generous in size with walk in closets. Extended 2nd floor bonus room is being used as a bedroom. Jack and Jill Bath and a hall bath complete 2nd floor.9 ft Walkout lower level is beautifully finished including a full bath, bedroom and rec room. Also the lower level has 2 large storage areas. Don't miss the lovely backyard with covered paver patio.Sellers have just put in a new kitchen 9-21.Lovely off white custom cabinets.Newer dishwasher,new cook top, Quartz counter tops,generous island. Tons of storage, separate coffee bar and a great entry from the 3 car garage for the kids backpacks,shoes coats. Don't miss this 6 yr old home just waiting for a new owner.
5 Bedroom Home in Unincorporated - $659,900
