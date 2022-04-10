5 Bedroom Home in University City - $379,900

Old world charm in University Heights, updated 4-bedroom Craftsman Style home with exceptional character. High ceilings, stained glass windows, built-in cabinets, period moldings, hardwood floors and gas fireplace in living room. The open floor plan and large windows fill the home with natural light, ideal for family gatherings or entertaining. Updated kitchen has lots of storage, SS appliances, granite counter tops and backsplash. Just off the kitchen there's an enclosed porch, a cozy place to enjoy morning coffee. Upstairs there are 4-bedrooms, a closed in porch and an updated full bath with jetted tub and marble vanity. The lower level includes a finished rec room plus an additional bedroom and full bath. Recent updates include brand new A/C system, freshly painted interior. Outside there's a deck overlooking a private yard with a newer exotic wood fence and a detached garage. The Heights is located just steps from the U. City Loop with shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.