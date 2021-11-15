Coming Soon! Showings start on Saturday, November 13th at 9:00 am. Location, Location, Location! This sophisticated 4100+ square feet of gracious living space home is within walking distance to Washington University, the loop and across the street from Lewis Park! This home is grand with many amenities for today's lifestyle! Entertain effortlessly on the main floor with wet bar, butlers pantry, open floor plan large kitchen adjacent to the family room with fireplace that steps right out to a gorgeous covered pergola patio perfect to entertain your friends and family around the firepit on the cool fall evenings. The master suite is spacious with a coffered ceiling, walk in custom closet, huge bathroom with double vanity, separate tub and large shower. Three additional bedrooms are located upstairs with second floor laundry. Finished lower level with recreation room, fifth bedroom and full bath add extra space! A must see!
5 Bedroom Home in University City - $899,000
