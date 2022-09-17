5 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $1,025,000

Welcome to 156 Cottage! Tucked on a quiet, dead-end street, this custom 5-bedroom home is a showstopper. Open living space with 9’ ceilings, wood floors, 5” crown molding, private office, and the list goes on. Amazing kitchen with custom cabinets, Bertazzoni gas range with Pro Chimney hood, large walk-in pantry, Adorne under cabinet lighting opens to a 27x14 covered terrace overlooking the sizable level back yard. Upstairs you will find the large primary suite with luxury master bathroom and convenient 2nd fl laundry. 3 addl bedrooms with the other full bath complete the 2nd floor. Lower level boasts 9’ ceilings, addl bedroom, large rec/family room, full bath, as well as large unfinished space for storage. Oversized 2 car garage with EV home charging station. Smart features include wifi controlled thermostats, doorbell and keyless entry. Fully sodded with irrigation system. Be the first owners of this exquisite home, designed and built by well-known local architect, Jim Bulejski