5 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $1,050,000

Nestled on a quiet street between Algonquin Golf Club and Larson Park, this home is simply stunning! Wood floors, crown moulding, tall baseboards, custom cabinets, granite counters, the list goes on. Pentrex built in 2018, all the bells & whistles, the current owners added Elfa shelving systems, plantation shutters and electric blinds, smart features too-Ring doorbell & Nest thermostat. The dining room is elegant and connects to a gorgeous open floor plan kitchen by the butlers pantry/bar. Large granite kitchen island & casual dining open to a family room w gas fireplace and built ins. Upstairs you'll find a generously sized primary suite w HUGE shower, 3 additional large beds, one w Jack & Jill bath, the other w full bath. The basement boasts high ceilings, a recreation room, full bath, additional bedroom and large unfinished space currently being used as a gym. The 3 car garage is accessed through a mudroom, and has a 2 charging stations (one Telsa brand). Level lot & prime location!