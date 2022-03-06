5 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $1,150,000

Selected a St. Louis County Landmark for its beautiful Italianate architecture, this iconic Webster home, built in 1868, showcases meticulous attention to historic detail while being totally updated for life today. A wide center hall offers welcome. Huge living room with built-in bookcases, alcoves and bays provides multiple seating areas, access to porch. Ceilings soar to past 11 ft. Beautiful millwork graces rooms. Hickory floors gleam. Gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of the .6 acre, low maintenance, park-like yard. Large custom kitchen, with a lovely center island, combines state-of-the-art appliances with old world detailing. Kitchen opens to both a cozy den with fireplace and large screened porch, perfect for outdoor living. A beautiful walnut staircase leads to the master suite with marble bath, over-sized shower and walk-in closet. Four additional bedrooms and a hall bath complete the second floor. Just two blocks away Downtown Old Webster/Bristol School await.