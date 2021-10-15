504 Sherwood Drive is an elegant & stately colonial home situated in prominent Sherwood Forest neighborhood. Rarely does a landmark home with such class & beauty come on the market. This marquis home has a gracious foyer welcoming you to the first floor including the dining room & living room both having classic architectural details, hard wood floors & bay windows. The open kitchen is perfectly nestled between the breakfast room & family room. The large family room has a beamed vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, & French doors leading to the outside. The second floor boasts a master suite with an adjacent sunroom & nearby large walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms, sitting room & bath to round out the second floor. The third floor has two bedrooms, bath & sitting area. The exterior of the home has a newer slate roof, three-car garage sprawling front & backyards, spacious tiered brick patio, professionally landscaped gardens & circular driveway completes this fantastic home.
5 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $1,325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We needed to go a different way': Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Two years removed NL manager of the year award, three weeks after record 17-game winning streak, Shildt 'floored' by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.