504 Sherwood Drive is an elegant & stately colonial home situated in prominent Sherwood Forest neighborhood. Rarely does a landmark home with such class & beauty come on the market. This marquis home has a gracious foyer welcoming you to the first floor including the dining room & living room both having classic architectural details, hard wood floors & bay windows. The open kitchen is perfectly nestled between the breakfast room & family room. The large family room has a beamed vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, & French doors leading to the outside. The second floor boasts a master suite with an adjacent sunroom & nearby large walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms, sitting room & bath to round out the second floor. The third floor has two bedrooms, bath & sitting area. The exterior of the home has a newer slate roof, three-car garage sprawling front & backyards, spacious tiered brick patio, professionally landscaped gardens & circular driveway completes this fantastic home.
5 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $1,399,000
