Welcome home to 1114 Cheshire Lane! Prepare to be wowed by the space offered in this classic, timeless home that is tucked away in idyllic Webster Groves, yet close to schools, parks, and thoroughfares. The offerings include 5 bedrooms (yes, 5!), a main floor family room, and attached 2 car garage with premium extras like a rec room in the walk-out lower level and a large, covered deck off the kitchen. The living room, with fireplace flanked by built-in shelving, and dining room each have picture windows creating beautiful light-filled spaces. The eat-in kitchen has pretty cabinets and Silestone counter tops and walks out to the covered deck and patio in the level, fenced yard. The main floor is rounded out by 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and the cozy family room. Head upstairs for 2 more big bedrooms with hardwood floors and another full bath. Each bedroom has ample closets and there's plenty of storage throughout the home. All this and an excellent location too! What are you waiting for?
5 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $399,900
