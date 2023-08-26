Welcome to 104 Parsons, a great place to call home! As you arrive, the curb appeal of this beautiful 4 yr. old custom built Webster Groves home will impress you with its custom plantings & darling front porch. Inside you'll enjoy spacious rooms, including a large dining room, light filled, spacious family room with stone surround gas fireplace, and open to a large eat in kitchen breakfast room. This home enjoys current, crisp, & neutral spaces. Going up the beautiful stairway, you'll find a large primary ensuite bedroom and bathroom. The primary bath has double sinks, soaking tub, separate large shower & walk in closet. Two more bedrooms & a Jack and Jill bath with double sinks, plus the convenience of a second-floor laundry round out the 2nd floor. The finished lower level has a generous family room & two additional bedrooms with egress, a full bathroom with granite countertops & a storage closet. Don’t miss out on the back patio! Great access to Downtown Webster and Larson Park