5 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $799,999

Tucked away off the beaten path and nestled on a private, serene lot, this upscale cottage with 5 bedrooms, 4-full and 2-half baths, has been perfectly curated with timeless charm for today's lifestyle. The living room with library paneling and coved ceiling is anchored by a giant fireplace, flanked by built-ins, and looks onto the screen porch and beyond to the outdoor living space and pool. The heart of every home, the kitchen, is eat-in with new stainless appliances, and feeds to the dining room, family room, butler's pantry and screened porch, as well as the opulent first floor master suite with spa bath and laundry. Past the family room, is a second main floor en suite bedroom, lovingly known as the in-law suite. From the entry hall, ascend the iron spindled staircase to the second floor with 3 beds, 2 baths, and another laundry room. Imagine these cooler nights at the outdoor fireplace and dream about next summer in the pool. Unfinished lower level and one-car attached garage.