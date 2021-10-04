Welcome home! This stately center hall colonial w/3 car garage is updated inside/out, spacious, loaded with charm, great flow and walkable to all that is Webster. Enter the front door into the center hall. Notice the beautiful moldings, wide staircase, wood floors, leaded glass and views throughout the light filled rooms. The living room with fireplace has large windows and french doors to the sunrm/office. The classic dining room will host your dinner parties. Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, loads of counter/cabinet space & access to back stairs is open to the brkfst rm and FR w/ gas fireplace and windows with plantation shutters. 1st floor also has full bath. Upstairs enjoy the open landing nook with built in shelves and stunning stained glass window. The 2nd floor is bright with a master suite, 3 additional bedrooms, sitting room and hall bath. 3rd floor is finished with full bath. Move in and enjoy this classic beauty updated for todays lifestyle.
5 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $885,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
Third baseman tells the Post-Dispatch he sees ways to get better and ‘I want to do that here.’ He will remain with the team, as expected, for 2022.
The messages appeared last week in Parkway Central High School bathrooms and prompted students to walk out in protest of racism in the district.
Cardinals thought they turned an infield-fly rule Sunday into a double-play that secured a 16th consecutive win, but an umpire rewound time.
One wild streak: Cardinals claim playoff spot, run winning streak to 17 consecutive with 6-2 win vs. Brewers
Wainwright gets his 17th win, Carlson, Rondon, Arenado homer as they reach the postseason.
ST. LOUIS — The United Brotherhood of Carpenters has dissolved its politically powerful St. Louis arm, reassigning oversight of its area union…
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
ST. LOUIS — A man from Danville, Illinois, is facing charges of shoving his girlfriend off a seventh-floor balcony of a St. Louis Holiday Inn …
ST. LOUIS — The man killed during a carjacking just before noon on Tuesday in the 300 block of North Boyle has been identified by police as Ch…
Reign Restaurant will have 30 days to vacate its premises once the order is posted.