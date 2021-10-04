 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $885,000

Welcome home! This stately center hall colonial w/3 car garage is updated inside/out, spacious, loaded with charm, great flow and walkable to all that is Webster. Enter the front door into the center hall. Notice the beautiful moldings, wide staircase, wood floors, leaded glass and views throughout the light filled rooms. The living room with fireplace has large windows and french doors to the sunrm/office. The classic dining room will host your dinner parties. Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, loads of counter/cabinet space & access to back stairs is open to the brkfst rm and FR w/ gas fireplace and windows with plantation shutters. 1st floor also has full bath. Upstairs enjoy the open landing nook with built in shelves and stunning stained glass window. The 2nd floor is bright with a master suite, 3 additional bedrooms, sitting room and hall bath. 3rd floor is finished with full bath. Move in and enjoy this classic beauty updated for todays lifestyle.

