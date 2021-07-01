 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.
0 comments

5. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Parents may feel overloaded with information. Porter recalled moments when he said, “I don’t understand that. Can you please repeat that?” Or, “I’m kind of freaking out. Can you start over?” Another question Tippit and Porter asked a specialist was, “What are some things we should be asking about? What are the questions other parents have asked?” Those answers helped inform their conversations with unfamiliar specialities.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports