5. How will Arozarena Audit influence outfield?
AL East teams at the start of spring training

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrates a home run during the first inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Cardinals got an eyeful in October of Tampa Bay sensation Randy Arozarena and rather then obsess over what could have been they asked how to avoid that happening again. The Cardinals traded Arozarena a year ago to the Rays as part of a deal that centered around Jose Martinez and acquiring prospect Matthew Liberatore. Arozarena rewrote postseason records with his performance. The Cardinals promised a review of their internal evaluation and processes to learn what they missed. Spring is the first glimpse of how they apply those lessons. Hints abound. The Cardinals remain hesitant about trading young players, tracing their misread of Arozarena to the playing he didn’t get. They are publicly committed to Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, and Justin Williams receiving substantial playing time to blossom — so they don’t watch talent manifest elsewhere, as they have with Arozarena or Luke Voit. Arozarena was not an indictment on the Cardinals’ scouting or development — they knew he could hit — but on deployment. The lesson is not entirely one of evaluation. It’s about time. They feel they have identified talent for their outfield, but can they recognize the moment when patience runs out and run production must rule?

