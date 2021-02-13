The Cardinals got an eyeful in October of Tampa Bay sensation Randy Arozarena and rather then obsess over what could have been they asked how to avoid that happening again. The Cardinals traded Arozarena a year ago to the Rays as part of a deal that centered around Jose Martinez and acquiring prospect Matthew Liberatore. Arozarena rewrote postseason records with his performance. The Cardinals promised a review of their internal evaluation and processes to learn what they missed. Spring is the first glimpse of how they apply those lessons. Hints abound. The Cardinals remain hesitant about trading young players, tracing their misread of Arozarena to the playing he didn’t get. They are publicly committed to Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, and Justin Williams receiving substantial playing time to blossom — so they don’t watch talent manifest elsewhere, as they have with Arozarena or Luke Voit. Arozarena was not an indictment on the Cardinals’ scouting or development — they knew he could hit — but on deployment. The lesson is not entirely one of evaluation. It’s about time. They feel they have identified talent for their outfield, but can they recognize the moment when patience runs out and run production must rule?
5. How will Arozarena Audit influence outfield?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nine-time Gold Glove-winner set to come back for his 18th season with the only organization he's known.
Trump's impeachment trial is the perfect time for Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to stop embarrassing their state. But no such luck.
Johan Quezada was a Florida State League All-Star in 2019 and made his major-league debut with Miami this past September.
Johan Quezada was a Florida State League All-Star in 2019 and made his major-league debut with Miami this past September.
The bodies of Dr. Philip Joseph LeFevre III, 82, of Glendale, and Philip Joseph LeFevre IV, 47, of Sunset Hills, were found in the wreckage Tuesday.
Friday, the state told the county it wouldn't send the vaccine after all, county officials said.
He accuses head of St. Louis pandemic task force of spreading ‘false information … to once more spread fear and panic.’
Based on population, Missouri’s biggest region is getting less than half the doses to which it is entitled, they say
While the variant is believed to spread faster than the original virus, it does not appear to be more severe or to respond differently to vaccines.
Nelly and Ali have been going back and forth with their versions of their group's origins, but to what gain?