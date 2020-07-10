5. Missouri Botanical Garden
0 comments

5. Missouri Botanical Garden

  • 0
Staycation — Missouri Botanical Garden

Flowers bloom along the wooden walkway over the pond in the Japanese Garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden as seen on Monday, June 15, 2020. 

 

MOBOT’s main campus and Shaw Nature Reserve, a garden site in Gray Summit, reopened in mid June. Both implemented additional protocols, including requiring e-tickets purchased in advance and limiting capacity. The 79 acres of horticultural display at the garden include the Chinese Garden, English Woodland Garden, Ottoman Garden, Victorian District and one of the largest strolling Japanese Gardens in North America. There’s also a tram tour available for more relaxed visit.

More info • mobot.org or shawnature.org

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports