5. One dish surprise

We always travel over both holidays if my husband isn’t working, so we’ve never been able to establish any traditions of our own. This year, every member of the family got to pick one dish that they wanted for Thanksgiving dinner, and they had to cook it. It didn’t matter if it didn’t “go” with the rest of the food. Everyone picked out a dessert they wanted. For Christmas, everyone will also pick a dish, but it can’t be the same as the one as before. I also did not direct how I wanted the holiday weekend to go. Everyone had a voice in how we spent our family time together — watching movies, playing games, doing a puzzle, and everyone will get to pick an activity again.