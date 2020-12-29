5 pitchers who changed the face of baseball the most?

Q: In your view during the modern era, who are five pitchers who changed the face of the game the most?

A: Hall of Famer Bob Gibson gets credit for lowering the mound with his 1.12 ERA, although there were several other dominant pitchers in 1968. Trevor Hoffman and, later, fellow Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera set the standard for one-inning relief jobs as closers. I don't know exactly how much he changed the game, but Sandy Koufax was the best I saw. And Nolan Ryan displayed how one still could be a power pitcher into his 40s. And power pitching is where the game