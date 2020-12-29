 Skip to main content
5 pitchers who changed the face of baseball the most?
Remembering Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson

Bob Gibson throws his fast ball against the San Francisco Giants in the opening game of the National League season, April 11, 1967, in St. Louis. Post-Dispatch file photo by Gene Pospeshil

Q: In your view during the modern era, who are five pitchers who changed the face of the game the most? 

A: Hall of Famer Bob Gibson gets credit for lowering the mound with his 1.12 ERA, although there were several other dominant pitchers in 1968. Trevor Hoffman and, later, fellow Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera set the standard for one-inning relief jobs as closers. I don't know exactly how much he changed the game, but Sandy Koufax was the best I saw. And Nolan Ryan displayed how one still could be a power pitcher into his 40s. And power pitching is where the game 

