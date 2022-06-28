 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Seconds of Summer

2021 Global Citizen Live - Los Angeles

The band 5 Seconds of Summer performs at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The 24-hour live event took place on six continents and featured recording artists and celebrities raising awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

When 7 p.m. July 24 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $39-$59 • More info ticketmaster.com

Australian pop band 5 Seconds of Summer will release its “5SOS5”album later this year. But in the meantime, fans likely will get a preview when the band's “Take My Hand World Tour” visits Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The album includes the singles “Complete Mess” and “Take My Hand.” The tour, originally titled the “No Shame Tour," has been postponed twice because of the pandemic.

