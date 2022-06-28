When 7 p.m. July 24 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $39-$59 • More info ticketmaster.com
Australian pop band 5 Seconds of Summer will release its “5SOS5”album later this year. But in the meantime, fans likely will get a preview when the band's “Take My Hand World Tour” visits Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The album includes the singles “Complete Mess” and “Take My Hand.” The tour, originally titled the “No Shame Tour," has been postponed twice because of the pandemic.