Three Days Grace “Explosions Tour” with Wage War, Zero 9:36, 7:30 p.m. July 22, the Factory, $45-$65, ticketmaster.com

John Mulaney “From Scratch” tour, 8 p.m. July 22, Enterprise Center, $36.50-$126.50, ticketmaster.com

 T.J. Miller, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. July 22-23, Funny Bone St. Louis (614 West Port Plaza), $30-$45, stlouisfunnybone.com 

Rebelution "Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022,” 7 p.m. July 23, St. Louis Music Park, $32-$35, ticketmaster.com

Grand Funk Railroad and Foghat, 8 p.m. July 23, the Factory, $39-$89, ticketmaster.com

Disco Inferno: Tribute to Abba and the Bee Gees, Andrew Salgado, 6 p.m. July 23, free, chesterfieldamphitheater.com

SoMo, 8 p.m. July 24, Delmar Hall, $24-$98, ticketmaster.com

5 Seconds of Summer “Take My Hand World Tour” with Pale Waves, 7 p.m. July 24, St. Louis Music Park, $39-$59, ticketmaster.com

Little Feat “Waiting for Columbus Tour,” 7:30 p.m. July 24, the Factory, $49-$89, ticketmaster.com

Slaid Cleaves, 8 p.m. July 25, Off Broadway, $25, ticketweb.com

