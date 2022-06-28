 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

5 Seconds of Summer's "Take My Hand World Tour" with Pale Waves

  • 0
5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer

When 7 p.m. July 24 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $39-$59 • More info ticketmaster.com

Australian pop band 5 Seconds of Summer will release its “5SOS5”album later this year. But in the meantime fans will likely be able to preview songs from the album on its new “Take My Hand World Tour” coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The album includes the singles “Complete Mess” and “Take My Hand.” The tour arrives after being postponed twice because of the pandemic, and is now bearing a new name after it was previously known as the “No Shame Tour.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News