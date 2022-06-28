5 Seconds of Summer's "Take My Hand World Tour" with Pale Waves

Australian pop band 5 Seconds of Summer will release its “5SOS5”album later this year. But in the meantime fans will likely be able to preview songs from the album on its new “Take My Hand World Tour” coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The album includes the singles “Complete Mess” and “Take My Hand.” The tour arrives after being postponed twice because of the pandemic, and is now bearing a new name after it was previously known as the “No Shame Tour.”