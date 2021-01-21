50: Joe Boccardi’s Ristorante

Joe and Margherita Boccardi were born in Italy, but they met in St. Louis. In 1971, the couple opened Joe Boccardi’s Ristorante in Eureka.

The restaurant, which celebrated its 50th anniversary Jan. 15, now boasts four locations and a more expansive menu, but co-owner Mario Boccardi, one of the Boccardis' three sons, said the clientele is much the same.

“The clientele has always been family friendly,” he said. “And we get everything from teenagers coming in for prom to 80th birthday parties and everything in-between.”

Some customers’ memories of Joe Boccardi’s predate Mario, who is 42.

“People tell me all the time, ‘I remember your dad had a little window over there at the oven,’ and I’m like, ‘That was before my time,’” he said.

On Facebook, the restaurant encouraged diners to send well wishes to Joe and Margherita and share photos of the couple, the restaurant over the past 50 years and themselves dining there.

— Ian Froeb