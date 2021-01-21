50: Six Flags St. Louis

If you remember the Pet-A-Pet Petting Zoo, the Super Sports Car Ride, and even the unforgettable Mule-Go-Round, you might be a Six Flags St. Louis old-timer.

The Eureka theme park opened its gates for the first time 50 years ago, on June 5, 1971. It was then known as Six Flags Over Mid-America, and charged adults $6.50 and children $5.50 for a day of fun with its 16 rides and five shows.

Hot dogs cost 40 cents and parking cost a dollar.

The River King Mine Train, the railroad, and the Moon Antique Cars are among the original remaining rides, with vestiges of old ones around the park — a couple of Hannibarrels remain for seating, and Thunder River churns in the river once home to the Mississippi Adventure “raft” rides.

The park has been old enough for a while now to capitalize on nostalgia, with parents and even grandparents reliving their younger days there.

The park was supposed to open in March for the 2020 season but remained closed into June as officials worked out how to adapt through the pandemic. They’ve made the best of it, placing guests in every other seats on rides, selling themed masks and making easily laundered costumes for performers.