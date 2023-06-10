Showings Begin 06/09/23. Spectacular ranch home minutes from the highway! Being one of the newer homes in the subdivision, this ranch home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and feels amazingly large inside! As you enter through the front door you are greeted by the large living room with adjoining dining room, straight out to the magnificent view from the deck. Tucked behind is the kitchen and main floor laundry with access to the garage. The master bedroom sits in the back of the house with two nice sized bedrooms at the front that share a hall bathroom. The fourth bedroom can easily double as the new "home office" with plenty of privacy from the rest of the home. All the guests can still use the half bathroom just off the living room. Downstairs adds that extra needed living space with plenty of natural light. With two bedrooms, a full bathroom and giant rec room that walks out to the partially covered patio - there is room to stretch. This one is ready for its new owners!