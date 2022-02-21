**Open Saturday & Sunday 1-3pm** Welcome home to this fabulous 4+ bedroom, 3 ½ bath home with 2 additional bedrooms in the finish lower level. With over 3500 SqFt of quality living area, this updated home offers everything you need for entertaining, home office, long terms guests & beyond. Upon entry, you’re greeted with beautiful hardwood floors, timeless crown moldings, built-in shelving & neutral decor. Custom kitchen boasts 42” maple cabinets with stainless steel appliances & stunning granite counters. The great room leads you to a large deck with low-maintenance composite surface & large patio. Master suite offers his/hers closets with full bath. 3 additional bedrooms, full bath, powder room & MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY! The finished, walk-out lower level is incredible with 2 spacious bedrooms, 3rd full bath, large rec room, built-in wet bar, sitting area & tons of storage. Walk out to the patio to enjoy your fenced yard and family playset included with sale. Don't delay!
6 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $425,000
