This 6,422 ft custom home, steps from downtown Clayton, boasts of a haven of luxury and entertaining: oversized lot; 9’ entry door with a 14’ tall double tray foyer ceiling; 10’ first floor ceilings; 71/2" wide French oak floors throughout; 17' long Italian marble island seating 7- overlooks limestone fireplace; A chef's kitchen: Meile built-in capuccino maker; Wolf oven/stove/two Wolf microwaves; Sub-Zero 36-in refrigerator/freezer; twin dishwashers; copper sink; built in wet/wine/ beverage/3rd dishwasher/copper prep sink; eat in kitchen seats 8; Patio: covered hot tub & stone fireplace; 3 car garage/ 240V charging outlet. 1st floor owner's suite: BainUltra Hydro-thermal tub; Thermosol steam/marble shower-double rainheads/handheld shower heads/16 body spray Brizo jets; 6 person sauna; master laundry room 2nd level: 5 bedrooms/3 baths, exercise room with ½ bath; kitchenette/beverage center/4th dishwasher; second laundry room. The 2nd fl balcony offers a partial view of downtown Clayton