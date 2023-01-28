6 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $2,750,000

This executive residence in exclusive Clayton Gardens will surpass every expectation. Embrace an enviable lifestyle on Downtown’s doorstep, yet also enjoy a haven of luxury and self-indulgence. The imposing arched entry framed by Juliet balconies evokes the stately homes of bygone eras. Inside is a commodious, contemporary, light-filled interior. Opulence at every turn: 10ft tray ceilings, stylish matt-finished hardwood floors, exquisite light fittings, masterful millwork and a cleverly conceived open-concept/partitioned layout that provides space aplenty yet enough cozy corners for all-season living. An ultra-modern kitchen, wine fridge, butler’s pantry & massive island bench is a gourmand's delight. Other highlights: a relaxing fireplace nook, wet bar, 6 luxe bedrooms (3 with ultra-modern ensuites - do Netflix & Chill while soaking in suds) and a stunning steam room. Upstairs, an arcade-sized games area, gym and balcony atop an entertainer’s courtyard, fireplace and a covered hot tub