Your vacation oasis at home awaits! This privacy of this home & the amenities it offers is sure to be appreciated, yet while still enjoying the convenient location. The 4300+ sq ft, 6 beds, 3.5 bath ranch home is situated on 14+ acres with private gated access, wooded area with walking (or ATV) trails & 2 heated garages. Home has many updates & upgrades: flooring, upgraded see-through fireplace creating space for multiple living areas, upgraded intercom system, whole house generator & a kitchen to make a chef jealous with envy & newly added Tesla charging station. Spacious bedrooms with a split bedroom layout. Outside is sure to delight with an in-ground salt water pool with waterfall & fountains, gas fire pit, grilling area, play set & screened in gazebo overlooking the lake. There is also a 1/2 bath conveniently located in the screened in patio for pool guest convenience. Buyer to verify all data as derived from various sources. Audio/Visual equipment is present on property.