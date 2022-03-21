6 Bedroom Home in Ferguson - $1,650

Convenient location - Near Major Highways, Lambert Municipal Airport, Community Collage- Flo Valley, UMSL, shopping, Many parks-Swim Pool-lake, Rec-Center, churches, restaruants and so much more - A TERRIFIC COMMUNITY! Spacious home with Family Room, lots of storage and living area, 4 or 5 bedrooms and possible additional bedroom in Lower Level. 2 fireplaces (living room and LL +recreation room). Kitchen has Newr gas oven and range, Newr micro-wave oven and Newr dishwasher, lovely ceramic tile floors and eat-in bar area. Large lot with mature trees and shrubs, storage/utility shed and a 30' X24' wood patio area. Tenant to submit application and qualifications to be reviewed by Pope, Inc..