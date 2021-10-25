6 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $249,900

Welcome to the esteemed Paddock Estates subdivision this beautiful golf course community consist of sprawling well maintained ranch style homes. This meticulously maintained home has been updated and prepared just for you. Step into the exquisitely tiled foyer which flows into the stretched out living room dining room combination with tons of natural lighting and beautiful hardwood floors. This home boast an unheard of 6 bedrooms 2 full baths updated kitchen to include custom 42 in cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and opens to main floor family room with gas fireplace. The lower level has been professionally finished for your comfort to include 2 additional sleeping areas, walk in closet, family room, recreation room, and still plenty of space for storage and laundry. Enjoy your pristine park like yard from your oversized deck or the patio on the lower level. Hurry this one will not last long. No showings till Friday @9am all contacts must be in by noon on Monday 10/25.