6 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $1,800,000

Prepare to fall in love! Step inside to find a gracious entry. There is a formal dining room on your left and a charming sitting room with gas fireplace and built-ins on your right. The two story living room has a gas fireplace and floor to ceiling windows with wonderful views of the property. An updated eat in kitchen with has a cozy hearth room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. The main floor primary suite has gas fireplace, 2 walk in closets and a fabulous bath with soaking tub, large shower, double vanities & heated floor. Two powder rooms & laundry room complete the main floor. Upstairs are 3 generous bedrooms & two newer baths. A bonus room with skylights would make a great home office or media room. The walk out lower lever offers additional living space & custom kitchen, Rec room with gas fireplace, 2 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one of which walks out to pool. The pool is great for laps or lounging. Loads of deck space, 4 car garage, wonderful landscaped acre lot.