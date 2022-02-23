Prepare to fall in love! Step inside to find a gracious entry. There is a formal dining room on your left and a charming sitting room with gas fireplace and built-ins on your right. The two story living room has a gas fireplace and floor to ceiling windows with wonderful views of the property. An updated eat in kitchen with has a cozy hearth room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. The main floor primary suite has gas fireplace, 2 walk in closets and a fabulous bath with soaking tub, large shower, double vanities & heated floor. Two powder rooms & laundry room complete the main floor. Upstairs are 3 generous bedrooms & two newer baths. A bonus room with skylights would make a great home office or media room. The walk out lower lever offers additional living space & custom kitchen, Rec room with gas fireplace, 2 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one of which walks out to pool. The pool is great for laps or lounging. Loads of deck space, 4 car garage, wonderful landscaped acre lot.
6 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $1,800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
Precision Vehicle Holding had appealed the January denial from the Maryland Heights plan commission.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
McClellan: The future of electric cars is iffy.
Former Sen. John Danforth commissions poll that shows room for independent U.S. Senate candidate.
He said was inspired to enter the race because of a prediction by former U.S. Sen. John Danforth that a center-right candidate would join the already crowded race.
Rain was likely to begin late Monday with temperatures dropping throughout the day Tuesday, then sleet and snow arriving midweek.
Precious cargo: Donor lungs get seat on Southwest flight to St. Louis as transplant team fights time and snowstorm
Dr. Katharine Caldwell says the transplant team refused to give up when their plane was grounded.
It's difficult to imagine anyone more demonstrably unfit for public office than Eric Greitens. And I’ll cast my vote for him on Aug. 2.