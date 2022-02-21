6 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $2,495,000

Visit this stunning full brick home on private 1.21 acres w/woods & adjoining grounds. You'll appreciate the special features of marble flrs in foyer, wood flrs on 1st & 2nd flrs, dentil moldings, elephant ear casings, french doors, plantation shutters, transoms & 6 frpls.f Be impressed by the updated kitchen w/subzero & wine refrigerators, 2 dishwashers, 2 sinks, gas cooktop, oven, microwave, ice maker, built-in hutch & breakfast rm walks out to lrg. deck overlooking lucious fenced-in back yard w/pool, waterfall & hot tub. Off the kitchen is a card rm. w/ wet bar & sm. refrigerator. Fam. rm. on 1st flr. has built-ins, boxed ceiling, chair moldings & french doors. Front & rear staircases take you to the 2nd floor with 5 bdrms w/private baths. Primary bdrm has a gas frpl & newer bath. Don't miss the tucked away loft w/ balcony & the lrg. bonus room w/ walk in closet, cabinets & sink. The walk out lower lev. is the perfect spot to host parties.