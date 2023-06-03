Welcome to this absolutely beautiful home situated on 2 acres in a gated golf course community. This open concept home has so much to offer. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, center island and custom cabinetry. Kitchen equipped with all Thermador stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens breakfast room, great room and hearth room. Cozy up to the fireplaces in either the great room OR hearth room! Separate formal dining room. Main floor Master bedroom suite includes full bath with separate sinks, shower and claw foot tub as well as two separate walk-in closets. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a bonus room. The walk-out basement has been fully finished with an additional 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and large living area. This home boasts 4980 sq feet of total living space. Maintenance free deck overlooking the woods. 4 car garage.