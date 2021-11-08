6 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,250,000

One of the most private lots on one of the most prestigious streets in Ladue. 14 Fordyce offers you the ability to build your luxury dream home at the end of a meandering driveway set far back from the road. The existing 4800 plus square feet sits on 2.3 acres. This is a very rare opportunity to enjoy new construction, with your own modern amenities and style in this gorgeous storied neighborhood. House being sold AS IS. Must have appointment to walk the property. Survey available.