 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,250,000

6 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,250,000

6 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,250,000

One of the most private lots on one of the most prestigious streets in Ladue. 14 Fordyce offers you the ability to build your luxury dream home at the end of a meandering driveway set far back from the road. The existing 4800 plus square feet sits on 2.3 acres. This is a very rare opportunity to enjoy new construction, with your own modern amenities and style in this gorgeous storied neighborhood. House being sold AS IS. Must have appointment to walk the property. Survey available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News