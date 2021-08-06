6 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $2,499,000

Fabulous 10 year-old custom Rehnquist-built home nestled in a private enclave in Ladue. This well-appointed 6 bedroom, 6 bath home backs to woods and offers all the spaces today's buyer is looking for: private home office, main floor master, open living areas, custom bar, butlers pantry, main floor laundry, finished lower level and 3 car garage. Find office/study with beautiful millwork & gorgeous dining room with designer wall coverings on each side of the impressive two story foyer. Formal living room with fireplace leads to an entertainers bar. Large chef's kitchen with eat in area and breakfast bar opens to a stunning hearth room. The large, main floor master suite, has his/hers closets and separate tub/shower. 4 additional beds on second floor. Finished lower level has another great bar with an additional bedroom and full bath and tons of unfinished storage w/ room for gym or cinema. Terraced backyard with patios and 2 great spaces for a future pool!