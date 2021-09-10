6 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $3,995,000

Time may never stand still,but this timeless landmark has certainly benefited from the successive & meticulous attention each owner has lovingly bestowed on it.Tucked behind a stone wall,dwells this classical French Country manor, filled w/ architectural treasures & unique features that set it apart from nearly any other home you are likely to see.Updated to perfection,once you pull into the luxurious drive,& enter, the home unfolds like a story,w/sunrooms,terraces,& views that are exquisite from every vantage point & yet,the livability is key.A warm casual elegant vibe is achieved w/an ethereal color palette & burst of light through the countless arched original & replicated French doors that grace nearly every rm.Perfection is the standard throughout w/a magnificent gourmet kitchen,6+ bedroom suites,flexible,open & practical spaces,charming sitting areas & offices,fireplaces,wine cellar,home theater,squash court & a spectacular pool encompassed by manicured grounds. Nothing missed!