6 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $4,290,000

Chosen in 2021 as Wall Street Journal's 'House of the Day for the World' & KSDK TV 5's 'Show Me St Louis' highlighting fascinating uniqueness. A World class residential multi-generation sanctuary w/every amenity. $6 million+ invested; most of the home is new additions or renovated in last 20 years. 3-acres at the end of a private cul-de-sac. A feeling of the country but w/quick access to amazing restaurants, shops & entertainment. 4-level main house & 2-story guest house w/resort-like amenities: all-season glass enclosed pool, separate gym/clubhouse, lighted sport court & circle drive. Maya Romanoff wall coverings, designer lighting, illuminated floor in semi-precious stones. Main level primary suite w/double baths, enormous walk-in closets (w/a commercial conveyor rack). Vaulted game room ideal venue for parties/receptions w/private entrance. Heated pool, hot tub & steam room (Dryathon system eliminates humidity). 7 car garage,3 car covered parking, 125kw gen.,50yr roof.