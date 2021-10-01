6 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $4,695,000

Just reduced $250,000! Wall Street Journal's "House of the Day for the World," March 2021, and KSDK TV 5 St Louis "Show Me St Louis," also March 2021, for fascinating uniqueness and as World Class Residential multi-generation compound. With over $6.0 million invested, on a private 3 acre setting, at the end of the cul-de-sac. The 4-level main house and 2-story guest house have a 4-season glass enclosed pool, separate gym and Clubhouse over a lighted sport court. Singular in thoughtful detailing; Romanoff wall coverings, designer lighting, and an illuminated floor in semi-precious stones. Onyx, slate, and marble are utilized extensively. Main level primary suite with dual baths and dual closets, one with a commercial conveyor rack. A two-story game room is the ideal venue for parties and receptions with separate entrance. Pool, with Dryathon system, eliminates humidity and maintains temp. 4 functional fountains, 7 car garage +3 car covered parking. 125kw generator. 50yr Roof.