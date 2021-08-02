6 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $230,000

 Skip to main content
Fabulous MARYLAND HEIGHTS 6 Bedroom 3 FULL baths spacious home. Over 2400 sq. ft of living space with all appliances staying with the home (2 Refrigerators, Washer and Dryer). Walkout to large deck overlooking the private backyard. Walkout to deck from Master Bedroom Suite with double sink and walk-in closet. Lower level has another walkout to covered patio with porch swing that stays with the home. Family room in lower level has beautiful stone wood burning fireplace and hosts two bedrooms – one of which is used as an office with desk, chair, printer and printer stand that stay with the home. DON’T WAIT…..IT WON’T LAST LONG.

