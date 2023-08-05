This Verona floor plan is not only upgraded throughout, but it is on a premium walk out lot that backs to trees! The upgrade list starts from the minute you enter the double front doors into the foyer entry with hardwood floors throughout the main floor into the dining room, two story wall of windows in the living room with custom shutters, two story stone gas fireplace, and custom ceiling. There is an eat in kitchen with double ovens, huge island, gas stove top, and kitchen appliances to stay. The primary bedroom is on the main floor with a luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower. There is a drop zone off of the 3 car garage, laundry room, and 1/2 bath. Upstairs bedroom 1 has it's own 3/4 bath, and bedrooms 2 and 3 share a jack and jill bathroom. The finished walk out basement also has bedrooms 5 and 6 and a living room, bar area, with another 3/4 bath! Enjoy the view of your private lot from the covered deck. A beautiful home just minutes to the Fulton Bike Trail and SAFB!