Welcome to this stunning newer custom built, brick/stone, freshly painted 2 story home with 4253 sq ft of living space in a highly sought after Oak Estates neighborhood with Ladue schools. This 5+ bedroom home offers exceptional design features that include a main floor guest bedroom with a full bath, 2nd floor laundry, gorgeous wood flooring on main level, gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, gas fireplace, finished basement, his/her walk in closets in master bedroom, built in closets in all bedrooms, electric car outlet, 2 HVAC zoned system, Solar panels and higher R-value fiber glass insulation for excellent energy efficiency, in-ground sprinkler system, fenced lot and a beautiful vegetable garden. Enjoy your summer/fall evenings on the outdoor composite deck surrounded by beautiful landscaping and morning walks on the nearby trail connecting to Stacy Park. This house has fabulous upgrades. Please review the list of upgrades that seller made during and after the house was built.
6 Bedroom Home in Olivette - $995,000
