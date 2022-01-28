6 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,195,000

Welcome to your stunning Tudor style home located in the walkable urban Moorlands neighborhood in Clayton! This home even features mother-in-law quarters with a private en-suite. A grand foyer welcomes you into the spacious and bright first level complete with a large chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook, wet bar. The master suite is a private retreat with a fireplace, private balcony, sitting area, oversized walk-in closet and two chandeliers. The lavish master bath boasts his and hers sinks, soaking tub, walk-in steam shower, vanity and ample storage space. This home also includes both main and second floor laundry, a finished basement, screened-in sun porch and a two car attached garage and extra parking pad. Walk out to the private New York style maintenance free backyard, perfect for entertaining. Incredible value for Clayton! Enjoy the highly walkable area steps from Clayton’s dining and restaurant district, parks, and award winning Clayton Schools.